Paddy Douglas, who tragically lost his life in a house fire in Ballymoney. (Photo: Councillor Darryl Wilson Facebook page)

Tributes have been paid to a man in his 50s who tragically lost his life in a house fire in Ballymoney on Tuesday.

He has been named locally as Paddy Douglas.

A fire on the main street area of Ballymoney was reported to police shortly before 7am on Tuesday.

Emergency services worked to extinguish the blaze and the man was taken to hospital where he died.

The fire is not being treated as deliberate, police said.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service offered their condolences and said firefighters used one jet and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze – but sadly Mr Douglas later died.

A sea of tributes have been paid to Mr Douglas, with DUP councillor Darryl Wilson saying he was “deeply saddened” to learn of his passing.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Wilson added: “My heartfelt condolences go out to Paddy's family, friends, and all those affected by this devastating loss.

“A well known and liked character from our town, he will be missed.

"I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the emergency services — including the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the Police Service of Northern Ireland, and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service — who responded swiftly and did all they could to save him.

"The thoughts of our entire community are with everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Donna McLean also passed on her condolences on the same social media platform, writing: “My first tattoo. A lot of people said to go elsewhere but I choose you. You talked me through it all and 27 years later and still as good as it was the day I got it.

"A gentleman who would never go by without a hello. Thoughts and prayers are with all your family and friends.”

Mandi Coyles shared her thoughts: “Paddy you were one of the best. Loved by everyone. Kind to everyone. You will be missed in this wee town.”

Also on Facebook Ian Hamilton labelled Mr Douglas as “a real character”, who was “very well known about the toon”.