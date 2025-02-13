Banbridge is set to host another significant parade after thousands gathered for the King Charles III Coronation parade in 2023. (Photo: VE Day 80th Anniversary Parade Facebook page)

The organiser of a planned Orange Order parade in Banbridge to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day says it is one “not to be missed”.

Stuart Magill made the comments as the town is set to host its third big special occasion after thousands previously attended a NI Centennial parade and the King Charles III Coronation parade in recent years.

Victory in Europe (VE) Day marks the occasion when the Second World War ended in Europe – May 8 1945 – in which the Allies accepted the surrender of Nazi Germany.

With the importance of that day and the success of previous parades firmly on their minds, Mr Magill and his colleagues are finalising details to make their latest gathering an even more enjoyable experience for those who attend.

“We are currently in the planning process but we released earlier this week some information and we want as many other districts in attendance as possible,” he said.

"Banbridge is the perfect town to host a large parade and we noticed there weren't many other events in the calendar to mark the 80th anniversary, so we wanted to show our support to acknowledge such a significant event.

“Preceding the Orange parade there will be a convoy of WW2 vehicles including troops carriers, motor bikes, jeeps and armoured cars.

“We are bringing back the Mass Colour Party which was a firm favourite from the NI Centennial parade.

“We will also be taking part in the nationwide lighting of Beacons and the Lamps Lights of Peace in the town centre.

"Whilst these plans have been announced, we will also be revealing more exciting plans in the coming weeks.”

Mr Magill, who is the District Master of Banbridge No 7, acknowledged that one of the main reasons behind organising the parade is to ensure veterans can be honoured for their sacrifice for maybe the last time.

He added: “This anniversary is significant as it might be our last chance to thank surviving veterans.

“This is a momentous anniversary and will be celebrated across the allied countries.

“We want to make sure Northern Ireland isn't found wanting and mark the occasion with the biggest parade possible.