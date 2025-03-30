Belfast welcomes first cruise call of 2025 season as 57 different ships are set to stop in the capital
In its maiden voyage to Belfast, the Viking Vela joins 10 other cruise ships in making their first stop to the Province, as part of a cruise season that will see 146 calls to Belfast Harbour from some of the world’s best known cruise lines.
During the 2025 season a total of 57 different ships from 31 different cruise lines – including 13 by Belfast’s most frequent caller, the ‘Regal Princess’ - will arrive in the city.
The largest vessel that will be visiting Belfast this year will once again be the 333 metre-long MSC Preziosa.
Additionally, this year will see Belfast Harbour facilitate eight ‘turnarounds’ – which means passengers beginning and ending their trip in Belfast boosting overnight stays in city hotels.
The 2025 cruise season will come to an end on 6 th November 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.