The Viking Vela docked at Belfast Harbour on Sunday. (Photo: Belfast Harbour)

Belfast said hello to its first cruise ship of the 2025 season as the Viking Vela docked at Belfast Harbour on Sunday.

In its maiden voyage to Belfast, the Viking Vela joins 10 other cruise ships in making their first stop to the Province, as part of a cruise season that will see 146 calls to Belfast Harbour from some of the world’s best known cruise lines.

During the 2025 season a total of 57 different ships from 31 different cruise lines – including 13 by Belfast’s most frequent caller, the ‘Regal Princess’ - will arrive in the city.

The largest vessel that will be visiting Belfast this year will once again be the 333 metre-long MSC Preziosa.

Additionally, this year will see Belfast Harbour facilitate eight ‘turnarounds’ – which means passengers beginning and ending their trip in Belfast boosting overnight stays in city hotels.