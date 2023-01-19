Big boost for Bangor with almost £50million investment coming from two separate funds

Having recently acquired city status, Bangor learnt yesterday it had been successful in getting a windfall of £9.8 million from the Government’s Levelling Up Fund for transformation projects including new waterfront gardens.

And today is was revealed that a further £40 million funding for the Bangor Waterfront Development is on the way as part of the Belfast Region City Deal.

Mayor of Ards and North Down, Karen Douglas, said: “This is a significant milestone to an exciting new future for the City of Bangor. I am very much looking forward to seeing Bangor firmly back on the map as a place to live, work and visit.”

Bangor Marina and surrounding area. Image: Jonathan MacDonald

Specifically addressed the waterfront redevelopment, she said: "As the programme of works rolls out over the next 10 years, this redevelopment of the waterfront will bring benefits and opportunities to residents, businesses, and to the wider borough as a whole.”

The £9.8 million from the Levelling Up Fund will be spent on the first phase of the wider Queen's Parade Regeneration Project, involving the removal of two hectares of carparking to create new public waterfront gardens with spaces for events and activities, as well as the demolition of derelict property and installation of infrastructure to prepare a further two hectares of brownfield land for development.

A total of 10 projects in Northern Ireland have been allocated more than £71 million from round two of the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Grants include a £5.1 million boost for 20 local rugby clubs. There is also £20 million to create a new leisure and wellbeing centre in Enniskillen, £9 million to regenerate Maghera including transforming the former high school into a new industrial park, and £4 million to rescue Belfast’s art-deco Strand picturehouse.

Back in Bangor, the £40 million from the first ever City Deal for NI, which was signed by UK and NI Executive Ministers in December 2021, will be used for the Bangor Waterfront Redevelopment.

It requires a total investment of circa £73 million in a two-mile stretch of the city’s coastline.

With £40 million funding now secured, work can begin to deliver this 10-year plan, regenerating existing assets including Bangor’s 5 Gold Anchor Marina, the popular family attraction Pickie Fun Park, as well as significant development and improvement of public spaces.

There are also plans further develop the recently opened Court House music venue and to develop an international watersports facility at a new-look Ballyholme Yacht Club and Watersports Centre.

Gerard Murray, Director of the Department for Communities’ Regional Development Office, said: “The agreement of the contract for funding (from the City Deal) is a significant milestone and an indication of the excellent collaboration between central and local government to deliver this exciting project.

"With the recent planning approval for the regeneration of Queen’s Parade by Bangor Marine, this really is an exciting time for the City.

