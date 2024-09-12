Businesses in Newcastle hoping for a busy weekend as Irish Open gets under way
The competition started on the famous links on Thursday and Patricia Pell, manager of Mauds Cafe in the seaside town, says business is getting busier as the weekend draws nearer.
She said: "We are always busy but we haven't had a huge influx just yet.
"Having said that, this morning was really busy for breakfast, so today has probably been a better day.
"The start of the week wasn't anything out of the ordinary but today there has been a huge difference in turnover.
"We noticed a lot of golf fans in for breakfast this morning and then there's a surge once the golf is over in the evening.
"The weather has been quite cold so far but it's expected to change this weekend, which always helps."
Dessie Bloomfield, supervisor at Kent Amusements in the town, says they haven't noticed any significant increase in trade.
"Business has more or less been the same, so we haven’t noticed anything out of the ordinary since the golf has started,” he said.
"However, it’s good for the town, it’s good for Royal County Down Golf Club and it brings good publicity here.”
Local DUP councillor Henry Reilly said the council will evaluate after the tournament is over.
"We were delighted to get the Irish Open here and the council has done a massive amount of preparation work,” he continued.
"I know the ferry service between Greenore to Greencastle has brought visitors here...but we will do an analysis to see if we got it right or wrong.”