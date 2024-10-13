Created exclusively for the London NISC, this limited-edition memento features a record of Steven Davis' senior appearances for his clubs and country

Five local charities are set to benefit from a special collector’s item to celebrate Steven Davis’s immense contribution to Northern Ireland and the 20th anniversary of the London Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club (London NISC).

Safe to say many members of the Green and White Army have sung “You are my Davis, my Steven Davis….” and that chant has been kept alive thanks to a new initiative launched by the London NISC.

The limited-edition music-box created exclusively for the supporters club, features a record of Steven’s senior appearances for his clubs and country.

Davis' career ended earlier this year after the Cullybackey native represented Aston Villa, Fulham, Southampton and two spells at Rangers at club level.

The former Northern Ireland captain won a record 140 caps for his country – the most across the British isles and Ireland – and he was made an MBE in 2017 for his services to football.

The club is now selling its remaining spares to raise funds for five local charities, namely: Cystic Fibrosis Trust (nominated by Steven); Air Ambulance Northern Ireland; Paul’s Legacy; Caring Breaks; Street Soccer NI.

London NISC chairman Neal Anderson commented: “We're still going strong after 20 years as the London NISC brings together NI fans from across London and SE England. Our 150 members include many of those who met near Tower Bridge on a cold November evening in 2004, when the club’s Honorary President (and then NI manager) Lawrie Sanchez also joined us for the launch festivities.

“As a club, we always try to do something creative for our members' packs. We’re also keen to help charities back home in Northern Ireland whenever we can.

“Our ‘Wee MON’ Michael O’Neill figures were a great success a few years ago, and we’re equally pleased to now offer our Davo music boxes to fellow GAWA members with all profits to charity. We hope to raise at least £2,500 that we’ll divide equally amongst our five good causes.”