Communities Minister Gordon Lyons MLA in the Great Hall of Parliament Buildings at Stormont in Belfast

A DUP minister has said claims that his party did not condemn anti-GAA signs recently erected in Co Antrim are "absolutely false".

It came as Communities Minister Gordon Lyons clashed with a Sinn Fein MLA over the reasons behind the delay in rebuilding the Casement Park stadium in west Belfast.

Mr Lyons again told MLAs that the delays in the project were not down to his actions.

The Stormont Executive committed to redevelop the derelict Casement Park in 2011, as part of a strategy to revamp football's Windsor Park and the rugby ground at Ravenhill.

While the two other Belfast -based projects went ahead, the redevelopment of Casement was delayed because of legal challenges by local residents.

In September last year, the UK Government ended hopes that the west Belfast venue would host Euro 2028 games when it said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the redevelopment in time.

During ministerial question time Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan told Mr Lyons there is a "widely held view that you are dragging your heels in relation to Casement Park".

He added: "Can I ask why you still have not met the British Secretary of State (Hilary Benn) in relation to the British Government's commitment to provide funding for Casement Park."

Mr Lyons responded: "I have asked for a meeting with the Secretary of State. I have written to the Secretary of State asking for what potential contribution he is willing to make to sport in Northern Ireland."

He added: "Ravenhill and Windsor Park got their money and got their refurbishments in their respective sports.

"The reason why Casement has not been able to draw down the full £62.5 million is not because of any action or lack of action on my part, it is because of issues around safety certificates that were investigated by this Assembly prior to 2016, it is because of planning permission, because of judicial reviews, because of construction companies going into administration.

"I know it is very easy for people to send out a message that this is about equality and this is about bad unionists who are not doing what we want them to do, but there is no sport that is getting a hostile environment."

Mr Lyons also said that football had fallen victim to "politics" around the Casement project.

He said: "For 14 years football was not given the money that it wanted to draw down for the Northern Ireland Football Fund because we had Sinn Fein ministers who made sure that was connected to Casement.

"They were determined the football fund wouldn't proceed if Casement wasn't proceeding.

"I am more than happy to make sure that money that was promised goes to Casement but there was no reason for that money to be held up to football."

Mr McGuigan referred to recent comments by Jarlath Burns, president of the GAA.

The Sinn Fein MLA said: "Last week the president of the GAA said he feels that the GAA are operating in a hostile environment with regards to the failure of unionist politicians to condemn anti-GAA signs erected in Randalstown.

"Can I ask the minister what he will do to address those genuine concerns."

The minister said: "I think what we do to address those concerns is first of all to make sure that we tell the truth.

"It has been alleged that my party has not condemned the signs that went up.

"That was absolutely false because Trevor Clarke (DUP MLA) was out as the local representative doing just that.

"So let's make sure that we introduce truth into these discussions as well.

"In terms of the hostile environment that has been talked about, it might be worth bearing in mind that the money has been made available on the same basis as was agreed to everybody else.

"There is engagement that is ongoing. In fact my department meet at least once a month with the GAA.

"I know that there is this idea that is out there that some people feel they are being targeted or there is a hostile environment.

"It is about the reality of the situation we find ourselves in, the sums of money that are required to complete that project and over the last 14 years there has been delay.

"But that delay cannot be laid at the feet of any unionist.

"Perhaps he should look closer to home for the reason why some of those delays have taken place."

The Stormont Executive committed £62.5 million in 2011 to the Casement project.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.

The GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.