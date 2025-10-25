Defeated Protestant candidate for Irish president Heather Humphreys says her family suffered ‘awful sectarian abuse’ during the election campaign, which was won by Sinn Fein-backed Catherine Connolly

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys votes alongside her one-year-old grandaughter Charlotte and daughter Eva (left) in Newbliss, Co Monaghan, for Irish presidential election on Friday. Ms Humphreys said: "I think there needs to be a greater understanding of other traditions in this country." Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys said her family was subject to “awful sectarian abuse” during the campaign.

Ms Humphreys, who conceded defeat to Catherine Connolly before the final results are announced, has insisted she has “no regrets” about running.

Ms Connolly, an independent candidate who was strongly supported by Sinn Fein, was comfortably ahead as soon as the ballot boxes began to be counted on Saturday. Her victory is certain, even though it has not been announced formally.

Ms Humphreys is a Presbyterian who was raised on a rural farm near the border.

She spoke during her campaign for the presidency about how she attended Orange Order parades as a child but stopped going when the Troubles broke out.

She told RTE: “My family and I, but especially my family, were subjected to some absolutely awful sectarian abuse and I was disappointed because, as a country, I thought we had moved on from that.

“I think there needs to be a greater understanding of other traditions in this country and perhaps that’s something that maybe I can contribute towards because there is a lot of misunderstanding out there and if we are ever to have a united Ireland we have to respect all traditions.”

Asked about the level of spoiled votes, Ms Humphreys said it was “unfortunate”, adding that the number of candidates in presidential elections may be looked at by the Government.

“What’s next for me? Well I can tell you I intend to go back and enjoy some quality time with family.

“I have a seven-week-old grandson that I really haven’t seen much of and I am very fond of my garden, and I can assure you I have a lot of work to do because I haven’t been there for well over two months.”

Ms Humphreys said she had “no regrets” about running.

Thanking those who voted for her, she said: “The campaign was busy and I enjoyed it, I really did.

“I went to every part of this country, to every county, and I got a wonderful welcome from many, many people.

“And what it did teach me was this is a wonderful country, and we should be very proud of it.

“I’m glad that I took the opportunity in August to go forward. This is democracy and as I said, I really want to wish Catherine all the very, very best.”

She added: “I have no regrets. I stepped up to the plate, and that’s what democracy is about.