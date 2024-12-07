Damage caused by Storm Darragh in the back garden of a house in the Lenadoon area of west Belfast following high winds

Gusts of up to 76mph were recorded in Northern Ireland as the Province is battered by strong winds and rain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Darragh hit the UK on Friday, sparking two severe wind warnings covering all of Northern Ireland from the Met Office.

The second-most serious warning possible, an amber alert, was in place from 1am to 9pm on Saturday but ended early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office warned the public to beware of strong gusts reaching from 60mph to 70mph inland, and up to 80mph around exposed coastal areas.

A Northern Ireland loyalist paramilitary mural which previously read Prepared for peace, ready for war, in the Mount Vernon area of north Belfast on Saturday morning following a night of high winds and Storm Darragh

The highest figure was 76mph recorded at Orlock Head in County Down, with Magilligan up next at 68mph.

The strong winds have brought disruption on the roads with fallen trees and debris, with the Department of Infrastructure warning those to only make essential journeys.

Around 10am this morning, the PSNI advised that the M1 Eastbound from junction six to three was closed due to an insecure roof of a premises in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A bus was involved in a road crash in Co Antrim in the early hours of Saturday, while Stena Line ferry services from Belfast to Cairnryan in Scotland have been cancelled. A ferry remained off the coast of Co Antrim on Saturday, believed to have been hampered by weather conditions.

Handout photo of damage caused to a chimney at the Co Antrim power station EP Ballylumford close to Larne. The site temporarily stopped producing electricity for a time on Saturday while the damage was assessed

In a statement, Translink confirmed that the driver, who was the sole individual on board, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The company added: “Our immediate priority is the welfare of our colleague, and we are providing support to them and their family. An internal investigation is underway, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide any further details at this time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train and bus services were suspended for a spell in the morning due to the conditions but were back up and running later in the afternoon.

Flights were delayed and cancelled at all local airports.

As of 5pm, 48,000 homes within Northern Ireland were without power after the storm caused “widespread” damage to the network with broken overhead power lines, fallen trees across lines and broken poles.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said "hundreds of extra staff" have been brought in and "additional call agents" are in place to deal with queries.

The energy company further advised: "We are currently carrying out welfare visits to vulnerable customers and offering additional support when needed. If it’s safe to do so we would ask people to look in on elderly or vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and contact us if they need further help or information.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballylumford power station in Co Antrim reported damage to one of its chimneys following the impact of Storm Darragh. The site has been made temporarily unavailable to the System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI), halting electricity generation while the team assesses and safely addresses the damage.

“We are fully committed to ensuring the safe restoration of operations at EP Ballylumford,” said Tim McCullough, Station Manager at EP Ballylumford. “The safety of our staff and the integrity of our equipment are our top priorities, and we are working closely with all necessary parties to minimise any disruption to electricity supply.”

The weather also cancelled events across the Province as a planned vigil in Belfast for the women of Afghanistan was cancelled, with the Belfast Christmas Market also not open as organisers ensured visitors and traders are kept safe.

The Titanic Belfast Museum also closed on Saturday but confirmed that the doors will open on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement read: "All customers with pre-booked tickets for the Titanic Experience and A Magical Christmas Experience for today will be contacted by a member of our team.

"The building will be open as normal tomorrow Sunday 8th December.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

All six games in the Irish Premiership were postponed due to the adverse weather conditions, with Linfield’s trip to Dungannon Swifts and Coleraine’s home clash versus Portadown called-off with an hour until kick-off.

However, the Apprentice Boys of Derry shutting of the gates event in Londonderry went ahead as planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newly installed governor, William Walker, told the BBC that a decision would be made later on whether or not to burn the traditional effigy.

He stated: "The health and safety and wellbeing of our members remains paramount.”

A yellow wind warning is in place until 06:00 on Sunday.

A statement by the Belfast City Council has provided guidance on closures and planned essential maintenance during and following Storm Darragh.

Parks, pitches, open spaces, public toilets and playgrounds are closed and will remain closed on Sunday (December 8) for essential maintenance following Storm Darragh, whilst cemeteries will remain closed on Sunday for essential maintenance following Storm Darragh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas Market at Belfast City Hall will reopen at 12 noon on Sunday, with a decision being made regarding recycling centres at 12 noon tomorrow. Community and Leisure Centres remain open at this time.

Elsewhere, the Met Office confirmed to the PA news agency that wind gusts of up to 93mph were recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales, with 92mph in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula.

A man in his 40s was killed after a tree fell onto his van outside Preston.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Simon Harris thanked the crews for their work to restore power in the Irish Republic as almost 400,000 people were effected as of Saturday morning.