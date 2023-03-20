News you can trust since 1737
DUP says that controversial council election candidate Tyler Hoey wants to ‘move on’ from offensive tweets

The DUP has said that its council election candidate, who has been criticised in the past for his offensive social media posts, seeks to “move on”.

By Graeme Cousins
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:36 GMT- 1 min read

Tyler Hoey, who is standing for the party in the Bannside area of Ballymena, had liked a tweet glorifying the 1993 Greysteel massacre, had made references to the UDA, had tried to make a joke about the Essex lorry deaths of 39 immigrants, and had said that people concerned about the spread of coronavirus should be sent to the electric chair.

Since his selection as a DUP candidate, Fiona Jane, whose uncle one of eight people murdered by the UDA in the Rising Sun Bar, said: “I am appalled that a candidate who has shown support for hateful tweets about my uncle's murder has been selected.

"Hate has no place in our society, and I refuse to stay silent while it is given a platform."

Tyler Hoey has been selected by the DUP to represent Bannside
Mr Hoey previously worked as a canvasser for North Antrim MP Ian Paisley when he was last elected in 2019.

A DUP spokesperson said: “These are old social media comments from an account that was deactivated some time ago and the majority of which were the subject of a previous newspaper report more than two years ago.

"These were posted by a young man who has recognised they were not appropriate, apologised and sought to move on.

"Tyler is now more focused on raising his newborn daughter along with his partner and on working to represent the people of Bannside.”

