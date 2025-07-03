Emergency services at the scene of a sudden death in Co Tyrone

Emergency services are at the scene of sudden death in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI are in attendance alongside other emergency services at the scene in the Old Mountfield Road area of Killyclogher.

In a statement, the PSNI said that the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) has been informed.

A spokesperson for the HSENI said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Omagh area and inspectors are attending the scene to make enquiries.”

