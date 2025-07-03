Police are currently at the scene of a sudden death in the Old Mountfield Road area of Killyclogher, Co Tyrone

Emergency services are at the scene of sudden death in Co Tyrone.

The PSNI are in attendance alongside other emergency services at the scene in the Old Mountfield Road area of Killyclogher.

In a statement, the PSNI said that the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) has been informed.