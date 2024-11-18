Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every road victim counts - that is the message from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), the emergency services and volunteers who support the families of victims of road traffic collisions as Road Safety Week gets under way.

One person loses their life on our roads on average every week and 57 have died so far this year.

More than 4,000 people were killed or seriously injured in Northern Ireland from 2019 to 2023.

The victims of those crashes, including those who have been injured, their families, friends and the emergency services, are at the centre of Road Safety Week 2024 (17-23 November).

DfI Minister John O’Dowd said: “Road safety is an issue for all of us as a society.

“Every single week, at least one person – a mum, a dad, a son, a daughter, a friend - is not coming home to their family and their loved ones.

“These are people, not just a statistic, and their lives are shattered and will never be the same again.

“Long after the headlines are forgotten, victims have to live with the loss, the memories and the thoughts of what could have been.

“We also depend on our emergency services to attend serious collisions to help prevent loss of life. They are people doing a job, but we must remember the impact the scenes they attend must have on them personally.

“I have met many families who have had loved ones killed or seriously injured on our roads and I know that they really value the support they receive from the emergency services and the charitable organisations that provide them support.

“I wish to thank them for the very essential and often lifesaving role they play.

“I appeal to all road users to think about their behaviour. Be mindful of others and proceed with care at all times, to ensure everyone gets home safe.

“I would encourage you to share road safety messaging so it reaches as wide an audience as possible and to talk about it with your friends and family – by doing so, you could be helping to save a life.

“The harsh truth is that we all need to wise up when we are using our roads because if we don’t, the number of deaths will continue to rise.”

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from Operational Support Department said: “Recognising the Fatal Five and the devastating consequences which they can have on those affected by roads deaths and injuries will hopefully enable us to reduce casualties in Northern Ireland.

“Don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving."

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service Chief Executive Michael Bloomfield, said: “Our crews have witnessed harrowing scenes that would make most people recoil. But their professionalism and their innate desire to save people enables them to do what they need to do at the scene to give every patient the best possible chance of survival.

“We would ask you, particularly as we enter the Christmas period, to exercise caution on the roads and not to be responsible for any devastation on our roads.”