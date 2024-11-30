First member of the Dail is elected in an Irish general election that seems to have seen votes spread widely across several political parties

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin speaks to the media as he arrives at the count at Nemo Rangers GAA Club in Cork, after voters went to the polls to elect 174 TDs across 43 constituencies during the General Election. Pic: Jacob King/PA Wire

The first member of the Dail has been elected in the Irish general election, a Fine Gael candidate.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, a junior minister, was re-elected as a TD (member of the Dail) on the first count in the south Dublin constituency of Dun Laoghaire.

Informal tallying of votes in count centres for Ireland’s General Election have suggested the potential for new breakthroughs and trouble for some established incumbents, after an exit poll put the three main parties nearly neck and neck.

The tallies, carried out by party activists and volunteers as boxes opened at 9am, give a more localised sense of the potential result than Friday night’s exit poll.

The largest opposition party Sinn Fein held 21.1% of first-preference votes, narrowly ahead of current coalition partners Fine Gael and Fianna Fail at 21% and 19.5% respectively, according to the Ipsos B&A Exit Poll commissioned by RTE, The Irish Times, TG4 and Trinity College Dublin.

The Irish deputy premier and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said it “remains to be seen” how quickly a government can be formed, as he predicted his party would gain new seats.

He said he would like for it to happen faster than in 2020, when it took several months.

Mr Martin said it will involve very difficult negotiations: “It will be challenging. This is not easy.”

Asked why he felt Fianna Fail was underestimated in the polls, he said: “Look, I’m not going to go on about polls but I would have had a better evening last night if they had been more accurate.”

He added: “I mean the polls give Fianna Fail heart attacks all the time.”

The exit polls also showed that the largest group of people would prefer Mr Martin to be the next Taoiseach.

Asked if that is where things were headed, he said: “I haven’t spoken to anybody yet, it is far too early. I think we should respect the process. Believe me, there will be a lot of twists and turns before this is over.”

With boxes opened this morning, the votes had first to be sorted before counting formally began in a process which could last days because of Ireland’s complex system of proportional representation with a single transferable vote (PR-STV), where candidates are ranked by preference.

It means the voting slips need to be counted several times, an undertaking which can last days.

The inconclusive early indications have turned the focus of speculation to the tricky arithmetic of government formation, as the country’s several smaller parties and many independents potentially jockey for a place in government.

Most of the leaders of the main parties, including Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris, deputy premier and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin, and Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald seem set to be reelected.

However, the Green leader Roderic O’Gorman, who is the head of the junior partner in the outgoing coalition, is in with a fight to hold on to his seat.

He has conceded that a number of his colleagues will not retain their seats, amid the broader potential for a wipeout.

That would be a repeat of history given the last time the Greens exited a coalition – in 2011, the party lost all six of its TDs.

Mr O’Gorman, the outgoing integration minister, said on Saturday: “It’s clear the Green Party has not had a good day.”

Catherine Martin, the Green party’s former deputy leader and outgoing media minister, is also at risk of failing to be reelected.

The tallies suggest potential trouble for Fianna Fail in Wicklow, where the party’s only candidate in the constituency Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is considered to have a battle ahead, with the risk of losing his seat.

Meanwhile, there is significant focus on independent candidate Gerard Hutch, who is sitting on fourth in the four-seat constituency of Dublin Central after the completion of the unofficial tallies there.

Last spring, Mr Hutch was found not guilty by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of the murder of David Byrne, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Mr Byrne, 33, died after being shot six times at a crowded boxing weigh-in event at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

A Special Criminal Court judge described Mr Hutch, 61, as the patriarchal figurehead of the Hutch criminal organisation and said he had engaged in “serious criminal conduct”.

The constituency will be closely watched as other hopefuls wait to see if transfers from eliminated candidates may eventually rule him out of contention.

In the constituency of Louth, the much-criticised selection of John McGahon has appeared not to have paid off for Fine Gael.

The party’s campaign was beset by questioning over footage entering the public domain of the candidate engaged in a fight outside a pub in 2018.

The Social Democrats have a strong chance of emerging as the largest of the smallest parties. Leader Holly Cairns announced the birth of her baby girl on polling day.

Elsewhere, Labour and Sinn Fein are eyeing potential gains.

Despite the apparent rise of the Social Democrats, it initially appeared unlikely that only one smaller party would be needed to act as a kingmaker to seal a majority.

It has turned eyes to the possibility that a coalition could potentially be formed with four parties or with the use of independents – considered by some to be a recipe for unstable governance.

The leaders of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have consistently ruled out entering into a coalition with Sinn Fein, citing substantial differences on policy.

As such, the opposition party faces a much more challenging route to forming a government.

However, long-held and ostensibly insurmountable political differences have eroded as recently as 2020, when the general election also delivered an inconclusive result.

Then, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, two parties forged from opposing sides of Ireland’s Civil War of the 1920s, agreed to set aside almost a century of animosity and share power for the outgoing coalition, after similar pledges against forming coalitions had been made before the final results.

In that election, Sinn Fein won the popular vote but a failure to run enough candidates meant it did not secure sufficient seats in the Dail to give it a realistic chance of forming a government.

Sinn Fein’s director of elections said on Saturday that another Fine Gael and Fianna Fail government would be a “nightmare scenario”.

Matt Carthy told RTE: “We will try and do everything in our power to create a government that doesn’t include Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.”