Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was all smiles as he was pictured at the Irish Cup tie between Crusaders and Cliftonville

Local football supporters would have been forgiven for having a double-look as some of the sport's leading figures attended Saturday's Irish Cup tie between Crusaders and Cliftonville.

It might not have been the glitz and glamour of the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid or the San Siro in Milan - but former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and Fifa president Gianni Infantino enjoyed proceedings as the two north Belfast clubs collided in a winner-takes-all quarter-final clash.

Wenger, who won three Premier League titles during his time as Arsenal manager, was in the Province as he currently holds the role of Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA.

However, it wasn't his first taste of life in Belfast after previously attending an IFAB meeting in the city back in 2019.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino waves to the crowd at the Irish Cup quarter-final between Crusaders and Cliftonville

Wenger and Infantino were in the capital as the Irish Football Association hosted the annual general meeting for the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets the laws for the sport.

IFAB comprises representatives from FIFA, The FA, Irish FA, Scottish FA and Football Association of Wales.

Members debated the progress on FIFA’s development of Football Video Support and other ongoing trials, including those aimed at reducing time wasting and improving participant behaviour.

FIFA also confirmed its intention to trial referee bodycams at the Club World Cup, which could potentially give broadcasters an extra replay angle to use.

The lawmakers held their meeting at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Holywood, Co Down, before Wenger and Infantino made their way to the Shore Road as holders Cliftonville triumphed 2-1.

Reacting to Wenger's attendance in north Belfast, Paul Arbuthnot wrote on X: "I wish my lovely Grandpa had been alive today. Arsene Wenger standing a few metres from his house queuing to get into the Seaview. Grandpa lived next door to the ground and took me there on Saturdays when I was young. I was there today….wrong result though!"