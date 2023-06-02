Former DUP MLA Jim Wells 'can’t see the problem' with having a prayer or Bible reading before a council meeting

Jim Wells was commenting after an Alliance proposal to halt the tradition at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council was narrowly defeated.

Mr Wells told the Nolan Show on Radio Ulster: “I was a councillor on Lisburn council many years ago and not only was there a Bible reading, but there was a minister present and he prayed for guidance for the councillors.

“The two Alliance councillors sat attentively and never raised an eyebrow at this.

Former DUP MLA Jim Wells

“I can’t see the problem. We still live – in inverted commas – in a Christian country, though I do accept that many people now no longer adhere to that, but what on earth is wrong in stepping aside for a few minutes as we did in the Assembly for many years – and listen to a prayer or a Bible reading.”

Mr Wells went on to say the Alliance Party were “quite happy to impose their moral views on the people of Northern Ireland” in terms of abortion, same sex marriage and gender identity.

He asked: "If they’re prepared to do that why can they not allow those who are Christians a few minutes at the start of each council meeting to remember and ask for guidance and wisdom?”

The proposal that the prayer and Bible reading be dropped from proceedings at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council had come from newly elected Alliance councillor Lewis Boyle and was seconded by Alliance colleague Andrew McAuley. His proposal fell with 17 votes in favour and 22 against.

DUP group leader on the council, Matthew Magill, said: “The Alliance Party seems to have an incredible intolerance for the Bible. This attempt to remove the Bible reading demonstrates the Alliance Party will continue to be divisive throughout this term.

“The council meetings have always been opened by the Mayor’s chaplain and councillors are not required to attend this part of the meeting. If the Alliance Party is that offended by the Bible they could have stayed out of the chamber.