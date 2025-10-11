Funeral details have been confirmed for former Northern Ireland international William 'Iam' McFaul

Funeral details have been confirmed following the passing of former Northern Ireland and Newcastle United goalkeeper William (Iam) McFaul.

Mr McFaul passed away at Coleraine Hospital on Saturday, October 4 at the age of 82.

A service of thanksgiving will take place in New Row Presbyterian Church, Coleraine on Wednesday, October 22 at 12.00 noon, followed by a private cremation.

A death notice reads: “Dearly loved husband of Eileen and much loved father of Stephen, loved father-in-law of Clare and adored granda of Jack and Alfie.

"Lovingly remembered by all his family and wide circle of friends at home and abroad.”

Born in Coleraine, William ‘Iam’ McFaul started his career at his hometown club but failed to make a breakthrough at The Showgrounds.

That resulted in a move to Linfield in 1961 and he spent five years at Windsor Park before Newcastle United paid £7,000 for his services.

His time at St James’ Park yielded 386 appearances from 1966 to 1975, helping the Toon win the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

He would later move into management at Newcastle in 1985 and nurtured soon-to-be star Paul Gascogine into the first-team picture despite only being 18-years-old.

The curtain was brought down on his managerial reign at Newcastle in 1988 but it wouldn’t be long before he was in the dugout again as he returned back across the Irish Sea to lead Coleraine.

Things didn’t go to plan on the north coast as results didn’t go Coleraine’s way, however, his football career continued with a spell managing the Guam national team, as well as a scout for Norwich City.

McFaul competed with the legendary Pat Jennings on the international stage but he still managed to win six caps for his country, making his debut against England in 1966.

Current Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill says he will remember McFaul with “affection” and how he played “a huge part” in his career after signing him for Newcastle United from Coleraine.

His former clubs Newcastle United and Coleraine wore black armbands in his memory during their most recent games since McFaul’s passing was announced.