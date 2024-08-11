A peaceful protest was held outside St Aidan's Church Hall in Belfast over fears Sandy Row Boxing Club may have to close down due to the premises being put up for sale

Former Labour MP Baroness Kate Hoey believes it would be "absolutely shocking" if Sandy Row Boxing Club was to lose its current home on the Donegall Road.

The club - which began in 1998 - was initially based in Sandy Row Orange Hall before moving to Gaffikin Street in 2014.

Two years ago, it moved to its present location in St Aidan’s Church Hall as the local parish church no longer needed the hall to run its activities. Queen’s University Belfast has partnered with the club in the sharing of the St Aidan’s based gym.

However, the building which is now owned by local businessmen is up for sale which puts the club's future in the balance.

It is listed on PropertyPal at a guide price of £195,000.

The club’s motto is “I have fought the good fight, I finished my course, I have kept the faith.” from 2 Timothy 4:7 but they are hoping the club still has some fight left.

A demonstration in support of the club was organised last Thursday (August 8) with a statement on the club's Facebook page saying it was held in the hope that it prevents its "inevitable demise" and the church hall from being demolished.

The statement also outlines how Sandy Row Boxing Club “has been a core part of the community for over 26 years” and it has been “massively important to the area” as a whole. It further adds how “the club has always been there for all” by getting children off the streets and giving anyone a place to belong.

Baroness Hoey - who visited the club in 2021 to present awards - hopes for a positive outcome for everyone involved at Sandy Row Boxing Club.

She said: "It would be absolutely shocking if Sandy Row Boxing Club premises were sold.

"It is a shame that they are fighting to keep a really good community facility open.

"Boxing clubs are a really important way of giving young people chances to learn about discipline and enjoy social interaction.

"This is a building the Department for Communities should be supporting to keep as a resource for local people and I hope many local politicians make a difference.