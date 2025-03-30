The event aimed to provide a platform to highlight the artists, causes and charities Anna Lo supported and campaigned for during her life, with many guest speakers paying tribute to the Hong Kong-born politician, who died last year at the age of 74.
With special traditional Chinese performances including a Dragon dance, all female Samba drumming, art and painting workshops taking place in the afternoon, the event paid tribute to Anna’s passion for art and culture.
Key speakers included the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Micky Murray; Nisha Tandon, CEO of ArtsEkta; Julie Chiang, Director of Chinese Welfare Association; Prof Margaret Topping, QUB; Humanist Rachel Smith and Naomi Long, MLA, Minister for Justice and leader of the Alliance Party.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.