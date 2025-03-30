GALLERY: The life and legacy of former Alliance assembly member Anno Lo is celebrated

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 30th Mar 2025, 10:36 BST
The life and legacy of former Alliance MLA Anna Lo was remembered with a free public celebration hosted by Queen’s University at Belfast’s Elmwood Hall on Saturday.

The event aimed to provide a platform to highlight the artists, causes and charities Anna Lo supported and campaigned for during her life, with many guest speakers paying tribute to the Hong Kong-born politician, who died last year at the age of 74.

With special traditional Chinese performances including a Dragon dance, all female Samba drumming, art and painting workshops taking place in the afternoon, the event paid tribute to Anna’s passion for art and culture.

Key speakers included the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Micky Murray; Nisha Tandon, CEO of ArtsEkta; Julie Chiang, Director of Chinese Welfare Association; Prof Margaret Topping, QUB; Humanist Rachel Smith and Naomi Long, MLA, Minister for Justice and leader of the Alliance Party.

