News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

'Great lady' passes away as tributes are paid to Mary Taylor, wife of former Ulster Unionist MEP Lord Kilcooney who has sadly died at the age of 73

Tributes have been paid to an "independently minded astute businesswoman" after the passing of Mary Taylor, wife of Lord Kilcooney, who has died at the age of 73.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 11th Sep 2023, 18:51 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lady Kilcooney passed away at her home on Monday (September 11) and leaves behind husband John and children Jane, Jonathan, Rachel, Rowena, Alexandra and Hannah, as well as nine grandchildren.

UUP leader Doug Beattie offered his condolences at the loss as he wrote on social media: "I have received the sad news that Mary Taylor, the Lady Kilclooney, has passed away today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I wish to offer my personal, along with the wider Ulster Unionist Party’s condolences to John, the Lord Kilclooney and the wider Taylor family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all."

Mary Taylor, the wife of Lord Kilcooney (pictured) has died at her home at the age of 73Mary Taylor, the wife of Lord Kilcooney (pictured) has died at her home at the age of 73
Mary Taylor, the wife of Lord Kilcooney (pictured) has died at her home at the age of 73
Most Popular

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson labelled Mrs Taylor as having "a deep passion for her country."

He published in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter: "So sorry to hear of the passing of Mary, wife of Lord Kilcooney.

"Mary Taylor was a lifelong and committed unionist with a deep passion for her country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"On behalf of the DUP, our thoughts and prayers are with John, his children, grandchildren and the wider family circle at this time."

TUV leader Jim Allister also posted his condolences by posting on X: "Condolences on behalf of TUV to the Taylor family on the passing of Mary Taylor, wife of John, Lord Kilclooney. Our thoughts and prayers are with the grieving family."

Furthermore, the former Ulster Unionist MLA for Newry & Armagh, Danny Kennedy, expressed his sympathy to the family.

Mr Kennedy said Mrs Taylor was "an impressive and independently minded astute businesswoman who contributed much to the local Armagh economy" and that she was "a dedicated Unionist who wanted to see Northern Ireland prosper."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former DUP MLA Peter Weir wrote on X: “Deepest condolences to John and the rest of the family on the sad loss of such a great lady.”

A funeral service will take place in the Mall Presbyterian Church in Armagh at 1pm on Wednesday (September 13) followed by a private family internment.

The house is to be strictly private, and the family have requested donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to be made to the Riding for the Disabled Association via KG Cheevers and Son Funeral Directors, Armagh.

Related topics:Doug BeattieJeffrey DonaldsonMEPJim Allister