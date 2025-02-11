Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn

The UK Government has rejected calls to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) as it denied the agreement ensures “equivalence” between the IRA and British soldiers.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn also responded to concerns from MPs by insisting the findings of the Clonoe inquest had “nothing to do” with the convention.

MPs from the Tory benches and Reform UK were among those to criticise the ECHR, which requires the UK to abide by final judgments of the European Court of Human Rights based in Strasbourg.

Northern Ireland’s presiding coroner, Mr Justice Michael Humphreys, last week ruled that British SAS soldiers who shot dead four IRA men in an ambush in Co Tyrone in 1992 used lethal force that was not justified.

Four Provisional IRA members – Kevin Barry O’Donnell, 21, Sean O’Farrell, 23, Peter Clancy, 19, and Daniel Vincent, 20 – were shot dead by the soldiers minutes after they had carried out a gun attack on Coalisland RUC station.

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice told the Commons: “Based on the Secretary of State’s earlier comments, is it not now clear that the Secretary of State believes the Government cannot stand behind our brave soldiers in this instance because of our membership of the European Convention on Human Rights and therefore surely that is a perfect reason why we must leave the ECHR?”

Mr Benn replied: “That is not the Government’s position. The Government’s position is indeed to stand behind our brave armed services personnel by, indeed, repealing the (legacy) Bill which has been found repeatedly to be unlawful.

“And I make no apology for saying to (Mr Tice) and to the House that this is a Government that upholds the European Convention on Human Rights, I recognise there’s some people who say we should leave, which would put us in the same position as some other countries around the world that I would not want the United Kingdom to find itself associated with.

“The point about the European convention is that the rights there are for every single citizen and there may accord a decision to people that members of the House disagree with today, tomorrow they may protect the rights of every single one of us and that is why we’re committed to the ECHR.”

Conservative MP John Cooper (Dumfries and Galloway) described the IRA as a “murder gang”, adding: “Is it not the case that the ECHR now skews the balance in their favour? That we are hidebound now by the idea that there’s an equivalence between the IRA and the brave soldiers of the SAS who stood up and did what they had to do to protect innocent lives?”

Mr Benn replied: “There is no equivalence at all, none whatsoever.”

He added: “There’s nothing in the European Convention on Human Rights that says there must be equivalence. Our armed services personnel, the RUC, the security services and others were doing their best to protect the citizens of Northern Ireland from the murderous onslaught that they were subjected to over the years of the Troubles.

“And that is why there’s no equivalence between them and those who chose in those circumstances to use violence to try and advance their cause.”

DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) labelled Mr Benn’s responses as “mealy-mouthed” and suggested the minister had said he would defend the ECHR “even though it has been abused by terrorists”.

He asked: “When is the Secretary of State going to take the side of the soldiers who fought in Northern Ireland and not be afraid that whatever he says here might offend Sinn Fein and the IRA and their supporters?”

Mr Benn rejected Mr Wilson’s characterisation of his remarks, adding: “I make no apology for telling the House about this Government’s support for the European convention because this set of findings by the coroner has nothing to do with the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The coroner was faced with a case, a set of circumstances, considered those and produced his findings as inquests do all of the time. People are entitled to criticise the outcome but it is an independent coronial process.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said there is “tangible anger” over the inquest’s findings and accused Mr Benn of delivering a “limp response” in the Commons.

Ulster Unionist Party MP Robin Swann (South Antrim) asked Mr Benn if he agreed that the SAS soldiers “acted inside the rules of engagement”.

Mr Benn said: “Of course I wasn’t present at the time, I’m not the coroner, I’ve not looked into the circumstances of the case and therefore I am not in any position to answer the question that he has put to me.