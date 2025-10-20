Footballer James McClean discussed a variety of topics on Virgin Media's Living with Lucy programme

Footballer James McClean has spoken about being able to make petrol bombs and taking part in riots when he grew up in the Creggan estate in Londonderry.

The Republic of Ireland international made the comments when he spoke on an episode of Virgin Media's Living with Lucy, which aired on Sunday night.

He said: "There would just be riots here nonstop and you'd be involved in the riots yourself.

"From the age of 11, 12, 13 - I knew how to make petrol bombs and knew how to throw them and you would."

McClean, who now plays for Wrexham FC, has been an outspoken critic of the British's Army role during the Troubles.

As a result, this has led to him refusing to wear a Remembrance Day poppy on football kits.

McClean told host Lucy Kennedy about his frustration as to how people don't understand his stance and that he received a death threat in 2012 over the matter.

"I was getting death threats, it was getting into that," he added.

"People were saying 'he should be shot'… I was getting bullets in the post, bullets sent to the club.

"So for me to wear a poppy in support of the people who carried out those atrocities… it frustrates me how people don't, can't see that… how there is even a debate of why I should wear a poppy.”

Despite appearing in the Premier League and at major international tournament, McClean believes he will remembered more for his off-the-field decisions.