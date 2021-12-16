Inspector Stephen Dodd of the Metropolitan police, who was murdered in the 1983 IRA Harrods bomb. Mr Dodd is with his daughters Melanie, left, and Susanne

Inspector Stephen Dodd, 34, was one of three Met officers killed by the IRA car bomb in Hans Crescent, near the side entrance of Harrods on December 17, 1983.

They were responding to a telephone warning from IRA terrorists 37 minutes before the 25lb bomb exploded, leaving six dead and 90 injured.

His daughter Susanne said: “Due to Covid restrictions brought in by the government last year we had to cancel our memorial service for the first time in 37 years. We respected the rules.

“A year on, as we’re preparing to mark the 38th anniversary, we learned that the very next day after we cancelled our memorial, Downing Street had a Christmas party breaking all of the same restrictions that we were complying to. I just think it’s absolutely disgraceful.”

The alleged party at Downing Street on December 18 last year took place just over two miles away from Hans Crescent where the Harrods memorial was due to be held.

As well as the December 18 gathering, the Cabinet Secretary is investigating possible Covid rule breaches including a Christmas quiz in Downing Street on December 15.

Ms Dodd said: “I’m completely disgusted at the level of hypocrisy. It is evident that this government has no regard for it citizens.”

The 45-year-old said the government’s disregard of UK victims of “Gaddafi-funded IRA terrorism” had already been made evident as the wait for compensation from Libya goes on.

Ms Dodd said Harrods victims have had no justice: “We can’t fulfil the mourning process because at the end of it normally there’s justice.”

To compound matters, she said the government was seeking to “write-off” the crimes of those who carried out the attack.

“The government’s proposed amnesty is sickening, but nothing really surprises me any more,” she said.

Locally, Kenny Donaldson of victims group SEFF said a number of memorial events were cancelled in line with Covid guidelines.

He said: “Over the period of Covid lockdown and deepest restrictions SEFF facilitated 24 online virtual commemoration events recognising milestone anniversaries for those murdered as a result of the Troubles.”

He said it was “disappointing in the extreme” to learn that the rules which had been followed “diligently” by victims and relatives had been flaunted by others.

With regards to the government’s proposed amnesty and the implications for the perpetrators of the Harrods bomb, Mr Donaldson said: “This government is currently proposing an amnesty for pre-1998 Troubles related crimes which would mean that victims of Harrods will go from the hope of those responsible serving life for those heinous offences to zero with the stroke of a pen.”

