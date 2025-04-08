About 1,000 workers are at risk as the Post Office plans to offload 108 branches across the UK - including three in Northern Ireland

The Post Office has revealed plans to hand over its remaining directly-owned branches to franchisees by the autumn.

It confirmed that it is offloading 108 crown branches which are currently directly owned and run by the company.

The process could see the sites taken over by other businesses, while others could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises.

Three branches from Northern Ireland are included in the plans, including the site at Bridge Street in Belfast, as well as Custom House Street in Londonderry.

The third branch is Frances Street in Newtownards.

It is understood the Post Office expects the majority of these branches to continue running at their current sites, but that some of these could face closure as franchises are moved to different premises, affecting staff.

The Post Office stressed that communities affected “will continue to be able to access Post Office services either at, or near to, the same location”.

The move is part of efforts by the Post Office to generate cash to help it increase pay for postmasters.

It comes after the organisation, which has undergone a significant overhaul since the impact of the Horizon IT scandal when hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted, announced a review of the branches late last year.

Around 1,000 workers are employed across the branches.

The Post Office said the plan, which is subject to Government funding, will help it to increase postmaster remuneration by an extra £250 million a year by 2030.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton said: “Moving to a fully franchised network is one part of enabling the Post Office to deliver a New Deal for Postmasters, helping to create a long-term, sustainable future for the Post Office.

“By franchising these branches, we are protecting access to our services for communities right across the UK and realising £40 million worth of savings that will enable us to uplift postmasters’ remuneration by up to 10%.”

The Post Office said the plan was launched by its board following consultation with unions and reviewing options with its postmaster consultative council.

The organisation stressed it is committed to meeting the current requirement to have a minimum of 11,500 branches across the UK.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the CWU (Communication Workers Union), said: “The Post Office’s claim that these community services will be maintained by their failed franchising model is laughable to anyone who has seen their local Post Office services reduced to the back of a shop.

“The sell-off of WH Smith last week shows just how fragile and ill thought-out this model is.