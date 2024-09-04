Tributes have been paid to Irish League referee Keith Kennedy who has died suddenly

The NI Football League has paid tribute to Irish League referee Keith Kennedy, who has passed away suddenly aged 33.

Mr Kennedy, an experienced and respected match official since 2007, rose to the top of the game as a FIFA Referee and officiated many of the biggest games in the Irish League and cup finals.

His last match was refereeing Coleraine’s 4-2 win against Ballymena United on August 16.

The cause of his death remains unknown at this time.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said the sad news had left the Irish League ‘shocked’.

“The news of Keith’s passing has shocked the league family today,” he said.

“Keith was not only a referee, but a friend to many within our clubs, he was one of the good guys. He was always approachable and the first to make the call and hold his hands up if he got something wrong.

“He was a character, a straight talker and an individual with high morals, who lived his values and convictions, possibly often to his own detriment within the game.

“To his dear family, refereeing colleagues and friends within football, we offer our deepest condolences and our prayers at this very difficult time.”

Clubs, players, officials and supporters across the country have paid their respects to the official.

In a statement on X, Dungannon Swifts posted: "All at Dungannon Swifts are saddened to learn of the passing of Irish League referee, Keith Kennedy.

"Keith was always good fun when he came to Stangmore Park and never forgot the mascots.

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Keith’s family and friends at this very difficult time. Deepest condolences to all."

Reigning champions Larne shared the following tribute on social media: “Everyone at Larne FC is deeply saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Keith Kennedy. Our thoughts go out to Keith’s family, friends and colleagues at this very difficult time. Rest in Peace.”

Writing on the club’s official website, Glenavon chairman Glenn Emerson stated: “Keith was the referee at our memorable Boxing Day win at Shamrock Park a few seasons ago and, despite the criticism all referees have to endure, went about his job with a desire to be professional and approachable when dealing with players and officials alike.

"This was no more evident than when he was recently 4th official for our home game against Linfield when he carried out his duties in that role in such a manner.

“We join the rest of the Irish League family in mourning his sudden and untimely passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family circle and friends as they process their grief and loss.”

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern added: "Such sad news this evening to hear of the sudden passing of local referee Keith Kennedy. Gone far too soon, thoughts and prayers with his family and friends."