Kneecap Oscar nod slammed: Leading Troubles historian labels biopic of controversial Belfast rappers a good way to put people off the Irish language, as movie shortlisted for Best Foreign Film

An Oscar nod for controversial rappers Kneecap has been slammed by a leading Troubles historian.

The Belfast band’s biopic has been shortlisted in two categories, including the foreign film category for which it was put forward as the official entry for the Republic of Ireland.

All entrants for Best International Film must be in a language other than English. Substantial amounts of dialogue in the biopic, also called Kneecap, are in Gaelic.

Officially, it’s the third Irish film ever shortlisted in the foreign film category - though in fact it’s a co-production between the UK and Ireland, as part of its budget came from the British Film Institute.

Leading Troubles historian Liam Kennedy, a critic of Kneecap who argues the band’s lyrics and name trivialise the continuing impact of paramilitary savagery on victims and their families, argues that shortlisting the movie is more likely to hurt the Irish language than help it.

He suggests the film explicitly ties Gaelic to violent republicanism, in doing so driving people away – the opposite of the band’s stated aim of showing that it’s a living language open to anyone.

“[Shortlisting] seems like a well-meaning but unthinking attempt to support the Irish language,” said Mr Kennedy.

“In production terms, the biopic is quite derivative of other films, including The Commitments and Trainspotting.

"Worse, it does a disservice to the Irish language.

"If you really want to put people off learning and speaking the language, you wrap it in an Irish tricolour and use phrases such as [movie dialogue] “Every word of Irish spoken is a bullet for Irish freedom” – what a brilliant advertisement for An Ghaeilge.

"We might also remind ourselves that drug-related deaths in Northern Ireland are way above the European average. The cavalier attitude to drug-taking portrayed in the film might be seen by some at least as exploitative of our young people.”

The movie is a fictionalised account of the group starting their music career, containing some elements drawn from real life with many inaccuracies – for example, rapper Moglai Bap’s father is shown as an IRA man, when he is actually a respected theatre actor and director.

As well as Best International Film, the biopic is shortlisted for Best Original Song.

Each category has 15 shortlisted entrants, which will be whittled down to five apiece for the actual nominations to next year’s Oscars ceremony.

Already popular on both sides of the Irish border, Kneecap have been attempting to break into potentially lucrative mainstream markets outside of the island, especially in Britain and America.

The Oscar nod is another stepping stone towards that for the band.

Kneecap refuse to speak to the News Letter - the group’s manager, a former Irish diplomat turned football executive, stating: “Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your ‘paper’, ever. Free Palestine.”

However the group angered many left-wing fans this year when, despite making frequent comments backing Palestine, they broke a boycott to play an English music festival sponsored by a company with financial ties to arms manufacturers suppling Israel’s military.