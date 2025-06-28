Kneecap to perform at Glastonbury amid calls for them to be banned
It comes after one of the band’s members, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, 27, was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah, while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig in November last year.
Last week the rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.
He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.
Last week Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform in the slot, which is due to go ahead on the Somerset festival’s West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday.
Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch also said the BBC “should not be showing” the trio’s set in a post on social media last week.
Badenoch said in an X post, which was accompanied by an article from The Times which said the BBC had not banned the group: “The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.
“One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act.
“As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism.”
Kneecap are not listed as one of the acts being shown live by the broadcaster.
Ahead of the group’s set, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Ticket-holders can once again expect to see uniformed officers on site at Glastonbury Festival 24/7 throughout the festival as part of our extensive policing operation ensuring it is safe for everyone attending, as well as those who live nearby.”
