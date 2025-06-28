Kneecap - Moglai Bap, a rare sighting of an unmasked DJ Provai, and Mo Chara - at the UK premiere of their movie at the Sundance London Film Festival in June 2024. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Belfast rap trio Kneecap are to perform at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday after a number of politicians called for them to be banned from the event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after one of the band’s members, Liam Og O hAnnaidh, 27, was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah, while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig in November last year.

Last week the rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Last week Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it would not be “appropriate” for them to perform in the slot, which is due to go ahead on the Somerset festival’s West Holts Stage at 4pm on Saturday.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch also said the BBC “should not be showing” the trio’s set in a post on social media last week.

Badenoch said in an X post, which was accompanied by an article from The Times which said the BBC had not banned the group: “The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act.

“As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism.”

Kneecap are not listed as one of the acts being shown live by the broadcaster.