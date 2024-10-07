Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A celebration was held to mark the official opening of a new skate park in Larne on Saturday.

At an investment of £220,000, the newly opened skate park features interconnected ramps and has been designed to cater to all skill levels.

As riders improve, they can tackle new obstacles including transfers, gaps, and carve lines, making it suitable for everyone from beginners to experienced skaters.

In addition to those features, it also caters to a range of wheeled sports – from skateboarding to BMX, scootering, and inline skating. The site is also designed to ensure accessibility and inclusion for all abilities.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, with a skater at the official opening of a new skate park in Larne

The investment has been delivered through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Out to Play strategy which aims to enhance play facilities across the Borough.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to the local community and enhancing facilities for our children and young people across the Borough.

"Clean and welcoming spaces are essential, and this project is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to transform underutilised spaces into dynamic places to enjoy. Importantly, it can also promote exercise and a healthy lifestyle, which is vital for our community's well-being.

“The park’s inclusive design is a testament to our commitment to accessibility, ensuring that it welcomes participants of all ages and abilities.