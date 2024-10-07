Larne Town Park unveils new community skate park following £220,000 investment
At an investment of £220,000, the newly opened skate park features interconnected ramps and has been designed to cater to all skill levels.
As riders improve, they can tackle new obstacles including transfers, gaps, and carve lines, making it suitable for everyone from beginners to experienced skaters.
In addition to those features, it also caters to a range of wheeled sports – from skateboarding to BMX, scootering, and inline skating. The site is also designed to ensure accessibility and inclusion for all abilities.
The investment has been delivered through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Out to Play strategy which aims to enhance play facilities across the Borough.
Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Beth Adger MBE, said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to the local community and enhancing facilities for our children and young people across the Borough.
"Clean and welcoming spaces are essential, and this project is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to transform underutilised spaces into dynamic places to enjoy. Importantly, it can also promote exercise and a healthy lifestyle, which is vital for our community's well-being.
“The park’s inclusive design is a testament to our commitment to accessibility, ensuring that it welcomes participants of all ages and abilities.
"At Council, we believe that recreational spaces should be available to everyone, and this park is a fantastic example of that principle in action. We look forward to seeing everyone enjoy the new facilities and, most importantly, having fun.”
