Earlier in the week at a Victims’ Day event at Stormont, Tanya Williams-Powell, one of the granddaughters of Thomas Niedermayer, who in 1973 was abducted from his home by the IRA, shared her testimony.

Mary Hornsey, whose son Paul who was murdered in 1979 along with Lord Mountbatten in a PIRA explosion onboard the boat they were in, and Paul Wilson, whose father Senator Paddy Wilson was murdered by the UFF in 1973, also spoke.

It was hosted by TUV leader Jim Allister, who also welcomed the lighting up of civic buildings throughout Northern Ireland including Stormont.

Stormont was lit up red on Saturday evening

He commented: “Having ensured that European Day for Innocent Victims of Terrorism was commemorated at Stormont for the first time when I was first elected as an MLA I am pleased to see a growing recognition of the day across Northern Ireland, something which has become very visible because of the lighting of civic buildings.

"Lighting them red is a poignant action, reminding us as it does of the much innocent blood which has been shed in our Province. I would pay tribute to victims organisations and particularly the South East Fermanagh Foundation who have worked hard to ensure that this has taken place.”

Mr Allister continued: “As Northern Ireland it a place which has suffered more than anywhere else in Europe at the hands of terrorists it is especially important that this day is commemorated.

"It is a welcome corrective to the narrative which all too often goes unchallenged when political figures excuse and even glorify the men of violence. In a society where someone who aspires to be First Minister claims that there was “no alternative” to the murder of men, women and children a time when we reflect on the loss of innocent life is essential.”

Down Leisure Centre

South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) made the request of all 11 Northern Ireland councils as well as Dail Eireann, Dublin, and the Palace of Westminster, London.

Ranfurly House in Dungannon

Belfast City Hall

Antrim Civic Centre