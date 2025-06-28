A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a blade/point

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after slurry was sprayed on a road in Ballymena the night before the town hosts its first Pride parade.

Police said they arrested the man after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am on Saturday.

The 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of a blade/point. He remains in police custody.

Police said the matter is being treated as a hate crime and inquiries are ongoing.

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland condemned the incident.

She said the Pride parade, due to take place on Saturday, will be the first in the town's history.

"I want to unreservedly condemn those who spread slurry on the streets of Ballymena ahead of the town's first-ever Pride parade today," she said.

"There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.

"I have spoken directly with the parade organisers and the PSNI, and our team has engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all.

"Ballymena Pride is a historic and hopeful moment for our town.

"No amount of hate will drown out the message of inclusion, solidarity, and pride that today represents.