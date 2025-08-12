Man charged with murder and attempted murder in Downpatrick

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 12th Aug 2025, 20:21 BST
Photo issued by PSNI of Stephen Brannigan, who died after an attack in Downpatrick on Sundayplaceholder image
Photo issued by PSNI of Stephen Brannigan, who died after an attack in Downpatrick on Sunday
A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder and attempted murder following the death of a man and the serious assault of a priest in Downpatrick.

The body of Stephen Brannigan, who was aged 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on Sunday afternoon.

On the same day, Father John Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the Co Down town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives investigating the murder of Mr Brannigan and the assault on Fr Murray announced on Tuesday evening that they had charged a man to court.

The man, aged 30, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Related topics:Downpatrick
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice