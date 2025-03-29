Man left with ‘potentially life changing’ injuries after being deliberately struck by a van in County Tyrone
Detective Sergeant Watkin said: “Shortly after 3:10pm, it was reported that a man in his 60s was deliberately struck by a black coloured van at the junction with the Millbrook Gardens and the Killeter Road area of the town. He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are described as potentially life changing.
“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He was subsequently released on police bail pending further enquiries.
“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing and police would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage taken at the time, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 993 28/03/25.
"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”
