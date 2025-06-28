Man to appear in court after slurry spread on road ahead of first pride parade in Ballymena
Police said they arrested the man after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am on Saturday.
The man will appear at Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road.
Police earlier said the matter is being treated as a hate crime.
Northern Ireland's Minister for Justice Naomi Long said: "I despair the mentality of those who spread slurry on the streets of their town motivated by hate and bigotry. Disgusting in every sense of the word.
"Solidarity to all at Ballymena Pride. It's a frightening time but love will always triumph over hate."
North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland condemned the incident.
She said the Pride parade, due to take place on Saturday, will be the first in the town's history.
"I want to unreservedly condemn those who spread slurry on the streets of Ballymena ahead of the town's first-ever Pride parade today," she said.
"There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.
"I have spoken directly with the parade organisers and the PSNI, and our team has engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all.
"Ballymena Pride is a historic and hopeful moment for our town.
"No amount of hate will drown out the message of inclusion, solidarity, and pride that today represents.
"I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to contact police or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers."
