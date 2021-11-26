Motorist confirmed dead after tree falls on car in Antrim

News

Confirming the news late on Friday afternoon, the PSNI said the fatal incident took place on the town’s Dublin Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police can confirm that a man has died after the car he was driving was struck by a falling tree on the Dublin Road in Antrim on Friday, 26 November.

“The Dublin Road remains closed in both directions at this time and diversions are in place. There are no further details at present.”

The man who died has not been identified.

