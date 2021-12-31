Bethany Firth wins the gold medal during the women's 100m Backstroke at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in 2021. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

CB (Companion of the Order of the Bath)

Richard James Pengelly

Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Service and Permanent Secretary, Department of Health Northern Ireland. For services to Health and to the Government.

Oliver Jeffers reads to children in The MAC. Picture by Darren Kidd/Presseye.com

CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire)

John Johnston

Deputy Secretary, Healthcare Policy Group, Department of Health. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland.

OBE (Officers of the Order of the British Empire)

Hospitality Ulster's Colin Neill

Clark Samuel Bailie

For services to Housing and Public Management in Northern Ireland.

Evelyn Margaret Cosgrove

Lately Principal, St Mary’s High School, Newry. For services to Education.

Bethany Charlotte Firth

For services to Swimming

Grainne Doran

General Practitioner, Northern Ireland and lately Chair, Royal College of General Practitioners Northern Ireland Council. For services to General Practice.

Raymond Hutchinson

Managing Director, Gilbert-Ash. For services to the Construction Industry and to Diversity and Inclusion.

Marie Alea Mary Greenwood Mallon MBE

Chair, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Industrial and Employment Relations in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Ian James Marshall

For Public and Political Service

Sean McCarry

Regional Commander, Community Rescue Service. For services to the community in Northern Ireland

Bridget Isabella Mongan

Director, Adult Services and Prison Healthcare, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Prison Health Care and Social Work in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Orr

Chief Executive, Catalyst. For services to Innovation

Jonathan Rea MBE

For services to Motorcycle Racing.

Hilary Ann Margaret Singleton

Board Member, International Fund for Ireland. For services to the Community Sector.

Kevin Francis Sweeney

Lately Head, Central Survey Unit, Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency. For Public Service, particularly during Covid-19.

Julie Christina Bingham Taggart

Principal, Nendrum College, Comber, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

MBE (Members of the Order of the British Empire)

Dr Wendy Jane Anne Anderson

Respiratory Consultant, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Roger Colin Armstrong

For services to Storytelling in Northern Ireland.

Dr Peter Richard Briggs

For services to Judo.

Elizabeth Mary Buchanan

Ward Manager, Respiratory Ward, Altnagelvin Hospital. For services to Nursing in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Simon Peter Darby

Social Worker, Young Lives vs Cancer. For services to Teenagers and Young Adults with Cancer in Northern Ireland.

Ezekiel Graham Dodds

For Public Service to Communities across Northern Ireland.

David Robert Martin Donaldson

For services to Charity and to the Community in Northern Ireland.

Kenneth Ross Donaldson

Director of Services, South East Fermanagh Foundation. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Maureen Elizabeth Dunn

For services to Drama and the Performing Arts in Northern Ireland.

Monica Mary Fitzpatrick

Deputy Principal, Equality and LGBT Policy Unit, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Equality and LGBT Rights and voluntary services to Law and Order.

Edith Mary Adelaide Fleck

For services to the Community in Northern Ireland.

Imelda Gavin

Compliance Officer, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to the Excise Compliance Strategy

Rev Dr Samuel Grant

For services to the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Dr Allison Josephine Gray

For services to St John Ambulance in Northern Ireland.

Richard Terence Greer

Forensic Case Manager, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Gareth Robert Armstrong Hetherington

Temporary Chair, Governing Body, SERC. For services to Further Education.

Mrs Heather Sara Houston

Lecturer, Belfast Metropolitan College. For services to Further Education and Older People in Northern Ireland.

Oliver Brendan Jeffers

Author and Illustrator. For services to the Arts

Paul Mark Johnston

Head Coach and Project Manager, Monkstown Amateur Boxing Club. For services to Sport and to the community in County Antrim.

Reynold James Kirk

For services to the North Irish Horse Regimental Association and to the Carrickfergus Community Heritage Project.

Trevor William Lockhart

Chief Executive, Fane Valley Co-operative Society Limited. For services to the Agri-Food Industry and the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mairead Mackle

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Tarasis Enterprises. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Frederick George Magee

For services to Association Football in East Belfast.

Anne Mairead Maguire

Lately Project Lead Digital Admissions, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Janet McAlister

Lately Lead Officer, School Catering Service, Education Authority Northern Ireland. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Margaret Pearl McBride

Vice Principal, Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education.

Prof Jackie McCoy

Professor, Management Development and Associate Dean for Global Engagement, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education, to Business and to the Arts.

Angela Mary Veronica McIntyre DL

For services to the Foyle Hospice and the community in County Londonderry.

Norman McKinley

Executive Director, UK Operations, British Red Cross. For services to the Covid-19 Response

William James McLarnin

For services to Scouting and Voluntary Service in County Down.

Jacqueline Mai Moore

For services to Girl Guiding in Northern Ireland.

Elizabeth Anne Morrison

Founder Member, Aberdeen Angus Quality Beef Ltd, Northern Ireland. For services to the Promotion of the Aberdeen Angus Breed and to Agriculture.

Colin Hugh Neill

Chief Executive, Hospitality Ulster. For services to the Hospitality Industry in Northern Ireland

Judith Anne Owens

Chief Executive, Titanic Belfast. For services to Tourism.

Zaron Perry

Lately Principal, Trinity Nursery School, Bangor, Northern Ireland. For services to Pre-School Education.

Thomas Stephen Stirling Reid

Chief Officer, Belfast Harbour Police. For services to the Maritime Industry.

Robert William Scott

Chief Executive, Prison Fellowship, Northern Ireland. For services to Prisoners and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Edwin John Shanks

For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Jason Smyth

For services to Paralympic Athletics and the Sporting Community in Northern Ireland.

Angela Thompson

For Voluntary Service in Northern Ireland, particularly during Covid-19.

Caroline Jane Wells DL

Director, JComms. For services to the Public Relations Industry, to the Economy and to the community in Northern Ireland.

BEM (Medallists of the Order of the British Empire)

Samuel Wesley Atchison

Lately Editor, Tyrone Constitution and Strabane Weekly News. For services to Journalism and the community in County Tyrone.

Margaret Ellen Beattie

For services to the Girls’ Brigade in Northern Ireland.

Anne Brown

Counsellor, Women’s Aid, Belfast. For services to Victims of Domestic Violence.

Ruth Anne Caddell

For services to Education and to the community in Markethill, County Armagh.

James Johnston Chapman

Charge Hand Porter, Lisburn Health Centre, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care.

Joan Isobel Clements

Administrative Support Officer, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the Community in Northern Ireland.

Stephen Crawford

Founder, Coaching for Christ. For services to Young People in County Antrim.

Claire Louise Curran

For services to Mental Health in Northern Ireland.

Lorna Anne Moore Dane

For services to Girlguiding and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Maureen Dunseath

Driver, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. For Voluntary Service.

Dr Mary Gordon-McBride

For services to the community in Enniskillen.

Dr Ian Clive Humphreys

Chief Executive, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful. For services to the Environment.

Frances Rebecca Hunter

For services to the community in Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland.

William James Edwin Johnston

Branch Manager, Omagh, Libraries Northern Ireland. For services to Public Libraries.

Kenneth Ian Jones

For services to Sport and Charity.

Gladys Kerr

For services to the Boys’ Brigade and the community in Craigavon, Northern Ireland.

Ethel Elizabeth Liggett

For services to the community in Couuty Tyrone and to Nursing in Northern Ireland.

Gerard Lynch

For services to Education and to the community in County Londonderry.

Mary Lyttle

Enforcement of Judgments Office, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service. For Public and Charitable services.

Mary Elizabeth McAuley

Assistant, Peter Pan Playgroup. For services to Pre-School Education.

George Ivor McCandless

For services to Golf in Northern Ireland.

Bronagh McDonnell

Bus Driver and Driver Mentor. For services to Public Transport and to Community Engagement in Northern Ireland.

William McFarland

For services to Music in County Antrim.

James Samuel McIlroy

For services to Athletics in Northern Ireland.

Mary Louise McIlwee

For services to Mental and Physical Wellbeing to vulnerable people in County Antrim.

Terence Adams McKeag

For services to Agriculture and to Equestrian Sport in Northern Ireland.

Catherine McKee

Senior Playgroup and Family Project Manager. For services to Children and Families in Belfast.

Robert John Ivor McMullan

Head of Parks, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. For public service during Covid-19.

Kathleen Moore

Lead Supervisor, Environmental Cleanliness Team, Belfast City Hospital. For services to Healthcare during Covid-19.

Marjory Elizabeth Mulligan

For services to Nursing and to Charity in Dungannon and South Tyrone.

Joseph Thomas O’Loughlin

For services to World War II History in County Fermanagh.

Lynda Elizabeth Ann Orr

For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

William James Rutherford

For services to the community in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Mairead Angela Savage

Deputy Principal, Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs. For services to Forestry.

Mary Elizabeth Sinnamon

For services to Education and the community in County Antrim.

Thomas Gordon Smyth

Board Member, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service. For Public Service.

Ann Elizabeth Margaret Thompson

For services to Music and the community in Fintona, County Tyrone.

Alison Wallace

For services to the Community in County Londonderry during Covid-19.

William James Crawford Wilson

For services to the community in County Antrim.

QPM (Queen’s Police Medal)

Daphne Elaine Duffy

Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland

Jason Patrick Murphy

Detective Superintendent, Police Service of Northern Ireland

Raymond Shaw

Inspector, Police Service of Northern Ireland

