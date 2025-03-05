A subsequent proposal to transform Casement into a venue to host matches for the Euro 2028 tournament in the UK and Ireland collapsed due to funding

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn is due to meet with the Stormont Communities Minister over the next steps to redevelop Casement Park.

Gordon Lyons has been accused of “dragging his heels” over the former GAA ground in west Belfast.

He told the Assembly last week that he had written to Mr Benn over what funding the UK Government will provide for the project.

Casement Park had been due to be redeveloped at the same time as the football ground Windsor Park and the rugby ground Ravenhill.

But while the other two projects went ahead, the Casement proposal was delayed following legal challenges from local residents.

A subsequent proposal to transform Casement into a venue to host matches for the Euro 2028 tournament in the UK and Ireland collapsed due to funding.

Mr Lyons has vowed to deliver the £62.5 million the Stormont Executive committed to the Casement project in 2011.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million, while the GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

It has been reported that the cost of the project has fallen to £270 million since it was confirmed the ground would not host Euros matches, still leaving a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

On Wednesday, Mr Benn confirmed to media that he had received a letter from Mr Lyons in January, and said they will meet.

“I have responded to his letter and I’m waiting to meet him,” he said.

“We’ve offered a number of dates and I look forward to meeting him to discuss this very important project which we all want to see completed as soon as possible.”

Mr Benn also said he is subject to the ongoing spending review.

“There is some money in the pot but we need to see what the revised proposal is,” he said.

“If and as and when I’m in a position to make a commitment I will announce it. I am not able to do that, we have a spending review process.