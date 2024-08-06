Owner Abdelkader Mohamad Al Alloush outside his destroyed Sham Supermarket on Donegall Road in Belfast

​Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn has called for an end “to senseless violence” in the Province.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made the comments after disorder in Belfast on Monday evening which followed serious rioting on Saturday after an anti-immigration protest in the city centre.

Two businesses owned by people from minority ethnic communities have been burnt out and police came under sustained attack in the Donegall Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man in his 50s remains in hospital in a serious condition after being attacked in what police are treating as a hate-motivated attack.

Mr Benn said he has been in dialogue with the First Minister and deputy First Minister and “will continue to offer them my full support.”

He added: “The violence which has sowed fear in local communities and damaged businesses is totally unacceptable.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve better.

“Those involved in this violent disorder are damaging the very communities they falsely claim to represent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the PSNI for their continuing efforts to keep our communities safe. My thoughts are with all those who have suffered, including the businesses that have been attacked, and the member of the public who was the victim of a serious assault during last night’s disorder.

Four men appeared in court on Monday to face charges linked to the violence on Saturday.

A 15-year-old male was arrested following the disorder on Monday night.

Speaking on UTV Live, Jamal Ghabes, who came to Northern Ireland from Syria, says he doesn’t feel safe here any more after a second attempt was made to set fire to the supermarket (pictured) he works at in the capital.

"I don’t feel safe here,” he said.

"I come from Syria to feel safe here...but now I don’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My family have not slept for three days, not eating and I can’t leave here due to security and it’s also very bad living in Syria.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that the Northern Ireland Assembly will be recalled from summer recess on Thursday to discuss the violent scenes.

MLAs will discuss a motion condemning "criminal damage and targeting of businesses in recent days".

A meeting of Belfast City Council on Monday passed a motion to provide financial support to businesses damaged during Saturday’s disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Stormont health minister Mike Nesbitt has said he is “saddened and appalled” that healthcare staff are left feeling vulnerable after the violence scenes.

It has been reported several nurses from overseas who have been working in Belfast have said they will leave Northern Ireland in the wake of the disorder.

Nesbitt said: “We are very fortunate to have such a dedicated health and social care workforce here.