News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Northern Ireland Electric confirm investigation is underway as employee is heard saying pro-IRA slogan during five second video

Northern Ireland Electricity has confirmed that one of its employees is currently under investigation after a video was circulated online showing a male saying "up the RA".
By Johnny McNabb
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read

The five second video has been widely shared online which involves a male wearing a NIE hard hat saying "shhh" before using the words "up the RA" in front of an unlit bonfire.

A second man appears in the short clip also wearing NIE clothing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement on their Twitter page on Wednesday night, NIE posted: “The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation.

NIE have confirmed that a male employee is currently under investigation after a video has circulated online which shows him saying "up the RA"NIE have confirmed that a male employee is currently under investigation after a video has circulated online which shows him saying "up the RA"
NIE have confirmed that a male employee is currently under investigation after a video has circulated online which shows him saying "up the RA"
Most Popular

“A full investigation into this matter is underway.”

A further statement from NIE was released to BBC News NI which read: "We can confirm that NIE Networks is investigating a video which appears on social media involving two employees."

Related topics:Twitter