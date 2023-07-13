The five second video has been widely shared online which involves a male wearing a NIE hard hat saying "shhh" before using the words "up the RA" in front of an unlit bonfire.

A second man appears in the short clip also wearing NIE clothing.

In a statement on their Twitter page on Wednesday night, NIE posted: “The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation.

“A full investigation into this matter is underway.”