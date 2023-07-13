Northern Ireland Electric confirm investigation is underway as employee is heard saying pro-IRA slogan during five second video
The five second video has been widely shared online which involves a male wearing a NIE hard hat saying "shhh" before using the words "up the RA" in front of an unlit bonfire.
A second man appears in the short clip also wearing NIE clothing.
In a statement on their Twitter page on Wednesday night, NIE posted: “The video circulating on social media is deeply offensive, and NIE Networks condemns the content without reservation.
“A full investigation into this matter is underway.”
A further statement from NIE was released to BBC News NI which read: "We can confirm that NIE Networks is investigating a video which appears on social media involving two employees."