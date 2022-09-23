Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty being investigated by his club Kilmarnock after a video appears to show him use sectarian language
Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is the subject of an investigation by his club Kilmarnock after a video has emerged on social media which appear to show him using sectarian language.
The 35-year-old is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland and many believe he’ll be axed from the team because of the video.
The footage shows Lafferty posing with a man who then shouts “Up the Celts” to the former Rangers player and Lafferty’s reaction appears to include a derogatory sectarian term.
Kilmarnock say they are aware of footage “which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature”.
“The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable,” they added.