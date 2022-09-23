News you can trust since 1737
Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty being investigated by his club Kilmarnock after a video appears to show him use sectarian language

Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty is the subject of an investigation by his club Kilmarnock after a video has emerged on social media which appear to show him using sectarian language.

By Graeme Cousins
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 10:05 am

The 35-year-old is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland and many believe he’ll be axed from the team because of the video.

The footage shows Lafferty posing with a man who then shouts “Up the Celts” to the former Rangers player and Lafferty’s reaction appears to include a derogatory sectarian term.

Kilmarnock say they are aware of footage “which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature”.

Northern Ireland's Kyle Lafferty leaves the pitch at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

“The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable,” they added.

Dundee's Charlie Adam and Kilmarnock's Kyle Lafferty battle for the ball during the Scottish Premiership Play-Off Final, second leg match at The BBSP Stadium Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. Picture date: Monday May 24, 2021
