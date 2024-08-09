Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Ireland rugby international Trevor Ringland believes Northern Ireland's successful athletes at this year's Olympics should be celebrated with a homecoming parade when they return home - irrespective if they competed for Team GB or Team Ireland.

The former Ulster winger made the comments after the Province has bagged an eye-catching seven medals so far during this summer's Games in Paris.

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen representing Team Ireland secured a gold and bronze medal in the pool in the 800m and 1500m freestyle race respectively.

Team GB pair Hannah Scott (rowing) and Jack McMillan (swimming) bagged themselves gold medals, as did Team Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan in gymnastics.

Ireland's Daniel Wiffen poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 800m freestyle final in Paris

Furthermore, Team GB rower Rebecca Shorten won a silver medal, with Philip Doyle earning a bronze in rowing for Team Ireland.

When asked if they should all be given a homecoming when returning back to Northern Ireland, the one-time Ulster Unionist political candidate was defiant in his response.

The former British and Irish Lion said: "Absolutely there should be a welcome party as we should celebrate them all. If this was the Commonwealth Games they would be representing Northern Ireland anyway.

"I think we should celebrate the wider success of Team GB and Team Ireland athletes in general, but in particular those from Northern Ireland should have their efforts recognised as they are representing us all.

"It's fantastic what they've achieved on the world stage and winning medals along the way as everyone knows that the Olympics is so competitive.

"It reflects that people from Northern Ireland do achieve and not only in sport, but in other sectors like business, finance and music.

"Northern Ireland is such a small place but people have greatly achieved across a variety of areas."

Ringland said he always felt comfortable when playing for Ireland and believes sport can help unify people of all backgrounds.

He added: "When I played for Ireland, I felt my Britishness was represented as they played Ireland's Call during the worst of times and yet rugby reflected an Irishness that was also British and vice-versa.

"I fully believe that people from Northern Ireland can mix and match our identities and create a society for everyone who lives here.