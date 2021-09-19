Northern Ireland’s traffic light system for international travel will change from October 4

The new travel framework is to simplify the current process, a statement from the Northern Ireland Executive said

The traffic light system for international travel will change from October 4, with a single “red list” of destinations and a “simplified process” for travellers for the rest of the world.

Proposed changes to pre-departure and post-arrival testing for travellers are under consideration and will be discussed by Executive ministers next week.

The changes come following a meeting of UK Government ministers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new travel framework is to simplify the current process, a statement from the Northern Ireland Executive said.

There were also changes to the red list, with a number of countries, including Turkey, Egypt and the Maldives, removed from the red list from September 22.

Anyone travelling from the EU and the US who is fully vaccinated will no longer have to self-isolate or take a day eight PCR test.

From October 4, fully vaccinated travellers from a number of countries, including Canada, Australia, Israel and New Zealand, will be included in the policy.

It comes after the UK Government announced a relaxation of international travel rules.

It was confirmed on Friday that people arriving into England who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before returning from non-red list destinations, and from the end of October they will be able to replace the day two PCR test with a cheaper lateral flow test.

On Saturday, six further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health said there had also been 1,072 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

A total of 2,505,003 vaccines have been administered.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe