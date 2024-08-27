Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The rhythm guitarist of a Northern Ireland-based Oasis tribute band says the rock group's return will appeal to people of all different generations.

Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, saying “The great wait is over”.

The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Northern Ireland based Oasis tribute band Roll With It

Nick McCay, who has been with the tribute band known as Roll With It that's performed all over the Province and beyond, said he never thought the band's return would ever happen.

"You know Christmas is going to happen as it's once a year but I never thought this was going to happen," he explained.

"I was always of the viewpoint that Oasis would never get back together as I didn't think Noel, who was friends with Paul Weller who never reformed The Jam, I just didn't think he would do this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But for whatever reason and the details aren't clear on it as to why, but we've got a great announcement today and it's a brilliant feeling. You can't wipe the smile off my face."

Liam Gallagher (left) and Noel Gallagher who have today announced they will reunite for Oasis's long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, beginning in Cardiff

Tickets go on sale on Saturday at 8am for the Dublin show and 9am for the UK gigs.

Nick, who has been to see Oasis in person an incredible 37 times, says it is an experience you can't afford to miss.

He stated: "It wouldn't surprise me if the tickets are in the region of £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think people will pay for it and you'll see every gig will be sold out within seconds.

"It's been so long for people to see Oasis and it's going to be a battle on Saturday morning.

"If you can get a ticket for any gig on any date, I'd say take it and make your arrangements.

"I did a lot of travelling and lots of sleepless nights on the floor but it's worth the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm absolutely made up for the kids because we have a lot of them at our shows.

"They were maybe one or two years old when Oasis split up and they've heard all the stories from their parents and how good their gigs were.

"It's now their opportunity to see it and the magic of Liam and Noel together makes it exciting for people of all generations."

Roll With It formed 11 years ago and Nick explained how they have been inundated with booking requests since Oasis’s return was confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had five or six enquiries before lunch time today about doing things next year such as pre-gigs and festivals,” he added.

"We are busy as it is and booked out for 12 months in advance, but this isn't our full-time job either, so we are trying to wrap our schedules around our partners, kids and employment.