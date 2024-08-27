Oasis's return is a brilliant feeling and one not to be missed, says guitarist of NI-based tribute band as long-awaited reunion is confirmed
Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed Oasis’s long-awaited reunion with a worldwide tour in 2025, saying “The great wait is over”.
The Britpop band, who split nearly 15 years ago and released their chart-topping album Definitely Maybe around three decades ago, announced the series of dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
The UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.
Nick McCay, who has been with the tribute band known as Roll With It that's performed all over the Province and beyond, said he never thought the band's return would ever happen.
"You know Christmas is going to happen as it's once a year but I never thought this was going to happen," he explained.
"I was always of the viewpoint that Oasis would never get back together as I didn't think Noel, who was friends with Paul Weller who never reformed The Jam, I just didn't think he would do this.
"But for whatever reason and the details aren't clear on it as to why, but we've got a great announcement today and it's a brilliant feeling. You can't wipe the smile off my face."
Tickets go on sale on Saturday at 8am for the Dublin show and 9am for the UK gigs.
Nick, who has been to see Oasis in person an incredible 37 times, says it is an experience you can't afford to miss.
He stated: "It wouldn't surprise me if the tickets are in the region of £100.
"I think people will pay for it and you'll see every gig will be sold out within seconds.
"It's been so long for people to see Oasis and it's going to be a battle on Saturday morning.
"If you can get a ticket for any gig on any date, I'd say take it and make your arrangements.
"I did a lot of travelling and lots of sleepless nights on the floor but it's worth the experience.
"I'm absolutely made up for the kids because we have a lot of them at our shows.
"They were maybe one or two years old when Oasis split up and they've heard all the stories from their parents and how good their gigs were.
"It's now their opportunity to see it and the magic of Liam and Noel together makes it exciting for people of all generations."
Roll With It formed 11 years ago and Nick explained how they have been inundated with booking requests since Oasis’s return was confirmed.
"We've had five or six enquiries before lunch time today about doing things next year such as pre-gigs and festivals,” he added.
"We are busy as it is and booked out for 12 months in advance, but this isn't our full-time job either, so we are trying to wrap our schedules around our partners, kids and employment.
"We will maybe have to be a bit more flexible to try and meet the demand and that's going to have a knock-on effect on the other people in our lives, but we will do our best.”
