Paul Corrigan: Tributes paid to 'beloved husband' and 'treasured father'
Paul Corrigan, who was in his 50s and from the Omagh area, died as a result of a work accident at St Mary’s Primary School in Killyclogher.
The police and other emergency services were tasked to the scene early on Thursday morning, but unfortunately, Mr Corrigan lost his life.
A death notice reads that he was a “beloved husband to Izzy and treasured father to Kaylah.”
Paul worked as a caretaker across many different schools and was employed by the Education Authority.
In a statement, they described Mr Corrigan as "a much loved and respected member of staff”.
Writing on Facebook, Holy Family Primary School in Omagh published the following tribute: “Holy Family PS wish to express their sincere condolences to the family of Paul Corrigan, to the school community of Christ the King PS and to all Paul’s EA work colleagues.
“Paul was often in Holy Family looking after us as part of the EA grounds maintenance team and we are so sorry to hear of his passing.”
SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan passed on his condolences: “There is a deep sense of shock and sadness across Omagh following the tragic loss of Paul Corrigan.
"He died while working at St Mary’s Primary School in the Old Mountfield Road area.
"Paul had worked in the grounds maintenance team at the Education Authority (EA) for many years.
"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, family and friends at this sad time.”
Police on Thursday said that they had informed the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland about the incident.
Funeral details are yet to be confirmed.
