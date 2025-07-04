Paul Corrigan, who tragically lost his life in a serious incident at a school in County Tyrone

Further tributes have been paid to a father-of-one who was tragically killed in a serious incident at a school in County Tyrone on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Corrigan, who was in his 50s and from the Omagh area, died as a result of a work accident at St Mary’s Primary School in Killyclogher.

The police and other emergency services were tasked to the scene early on Thursday morning, but unfortunately, Mr Corrigan lost his life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A death notice reads that he was a “beloved husband to Izzy and treasured father to Kaylah.”

Paul worked as a caretaker across many different schools and was employed by the Education Authority.

In a statement, they described Mr Corrigan as "a much loved and respected member of staff”.

Writing on Facebook, Holy Family Primary School in Omagh published the following tribute: “Holy Family PS wish to express their sincere condolences to the family of Paul Corrigan, to the school community of Christ the King PS and to all Paul’s EA work colleagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Paul was often in Holy Family looking after us as part of the EA grounds maintenance team and we are so sorry to hear of his passing.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan passed on his condolences: “There is a deep sense of shock and sadness across Omagh following the tragic loss of Paul Corrigan.

"He died while working at St Mary’s Primary School in the Old Mountfield Road area.

"Paul had worked in the grounds maintenance team at the Education Authority (EA) for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, family and friends at this sad time.”

Police on Thursday said that they had informed the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland about the incident.