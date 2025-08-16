Police warn 5G arson puts public ‘at serious risk’ after latest incident in Northern Ireland

By Cillian Sherlock, PA
Published 16th Aug 2025, 14:37 BST
Another 5G mast has been set alight during an overnight arson attack in west Belfastplaceholder image
Arsonists targeting 5G masts are putting themselves and the public “at serious risk”, police have said.

The warning comes after a 5G tower was set alight in the Beechmount Avenue area of Belfast shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

It is the latest in a series of similar arson incidents in Northern Ireland.

Detectives are appealing to the public for information about the crime.

Detective Inspector Wilson said: “Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the fire.

“This is just one of a number of 5G masts that have been set on fire recently and I cannot emphasise enough the dangers of lighting fire to electrical equipment.

“This is extremely reckless and those responsible are putting themselves and members of the public at serious risk.

“We are treating this as arson and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with inquiries are asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 37 16/08/25.”

