Retail NI to meet with PSNI to discuss the spate of ATM robberies since Christmas

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said that there was a “perfect storm of problems” around cash machines in rural areas of Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with the PSNI, he said: “These ATM robberies are attacks on local independent retailers who provide a valuable community service. We would urge all businesses who have ATMs to be vigilant and ask members of the public with any information on the recent robberies to contact the PSNI.

“There is now a perfect storm of problems around rural ATMs. In addition to the robberies, because the Assembly is down, many of our rural members will this week lose rate relief on their ATMs. This will cost tens of thousands on top of their already expensive rate bills.

Police investigating damage caused to an ATM in on the Killylea Road in Armagh in the early hours of Wednesday, March 22. Picture by Jonathan Porter // PressEye

“With so many bank branch closures, our members provide an invaluable service to many communities to access cash with their ATMs. Unless we see a crackdown on the robberies and a restoration of the ATM Rate Relief, many rural areas of Northern Ireland could see dozens more ATMs closing. This will put further pressure on people on benefits and pensioners who use cash to budget and rely on ATMs to access cash in many rural areas will be severely limited.”

One of the most recent attempted ATM robberies was on Friday (March 24) at a filling station on the Dunhill Road, Coleraine.

