Royal Mail is issuing a set of eight stamps to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill.

The stamps celebrate the life and legacy of Churchill, from his years as a soldier and statesman to his leadership during the Second World War and beyond.

Each stamp in the collection features photographs of Churchill at defining moments in his life, accompanied by some of his most memorable quotes from articles, books, letters and speeches.

In July 1965, Churchill was the first contemporary individual to be featured on a British stamp, and has been on a number of issues since then.

Undated handout photo issued by Royal Mail of one of their new set of stamps issued to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill

David Gold, Royal Mail’s director of external affairs and policy, said: “One hundred and fifty years after his birth, this stamp issue celebrates the enduring legacy of a leader who shaped the course of history and left an indelible mark on the hearts of the British people.”