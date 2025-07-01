Parish of Donaghadee has mourned the death of Sarah Montgomery

The clergy and congregation of Donaghadee Parish Church have paid an emotional tribute to Sarah Montgomery as the investigation into her death continues.

Pregnant mother-of-two Ms Montgomery died at her home in Donaghadee on Saturday – causing shock, sadness and anger amongst the local community.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PSNI said a 28-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder over the weekend remains in police custody.

However, a 42-year-old woman arrested by detectives has been released unconditionally.

Donaghadee Parish Church say that Ms Montgomery “has a strong connection to her family and one of her children was baptised in our congregation”.

“It was always a joy to see Sarah at church events, especially at our Mums & Tots group. She was a familiar and friendly part of our local community, a young mum who would stand with other mums at the gate of Donaghadee Primary School at pick up time, a school which she herself had attended,” the statement continued.

“The tragic nature of Sarah’s death, compounded with the loss of her unborn child, can only add to the immense sense of grief that her family and friends will be feeling.

“Sarah was a very loving daughter to her late parents, a caring and devoted mother to her own children and a great support to her brothers and elderly grandparents.

“May God grant to Sarah’s family, close friends and our Donaghadee community his unfailing love.”

It added that funeral details will be released in due course.

In a statement on Facebook, Donaghadee Primary School posted: “Sarah was a much loved past pupil of our school and the most supportive and loving mum to her two wonderful daughters.”

A post by Donaghadee Community Development Association on the same social media platform reads: “We are all deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Sarah Montgomery. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and all that knew and loved her.

“Donaghadee is a very close and deeply caring community, and we know everyone will be feeling very shocked. We encourage everyone to support one another in the days ahead.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been set-up to help raise funds to support Ms Montgomery’s family come to terms with the heartbreaking news.

The appeal states that Ms Montgomery’s daughters Amelia and Scarlett “adored their mummy but have now been robbed of the nurture and love to guide them as they growing young women”.

It added that whilst “donations will not ease the pain that this family will have to live with forever...as a close knit community, we are keen to show them that they are so loved and supported at this sad time and in the days, months and years to come”.

At the time of going to press, more than £11,000 has been donated by members of the public.