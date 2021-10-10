Four deaths were recorded on Saturday and a further three on Sunday

Four deaths were recorded yesterday (Saturday) while three were recorded today.

An additional 2,389 positives cases were recorded – 1,115 today and 1,274 yesterday.

To date, 2,550,278 vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland there were a further 1,384 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

And in England it has been revealed that almost a fifth of the most critically ill coronavirus patients in recent months were unvaccinated pregnant women.

NHS England said that, between July 1 and September 30, 17% of Covid patients receiving treatment through a special lung-bypass machine were mothers-to-be who had not had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Mother-to-be Claire Bromley, 33, spent almost a month in hospital with coronavirus and said she feels the risk of being unjabbed “far outweighs any doubts” about getting a vaccination.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid encouraged pregnant women to have the jab.

