Sinn Fein-backed Catherine Connolly promises to be a president for all after being elected Ireland's head of state

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly is hugged by supporters at the Dublin Castle count in Ireland's presidential election to replace Michael D Higgins. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Sinn Fein-backed independent Catherine Connolly pledged to be a president for all after being elected as Ireland’s 10th president.

The former barrister from Galway, who secured 63% of first preferences in a landslide victory, arrived with her family to Dublin Castle for the result declaration on Saturday evening.

She was embraced by the leaders of the left-wing opposition parties that united to back her and who hailed it as a significant victory for the left.

The Irish presidential election saw Ms Connolly go head-to-head with former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys after ex-Dublin football manager Jim Gavin withdrew from campaigning three weeks ago.

The two-horse race was criticised as offering voters limited options; in 2018 there were six presidential candidates.

The count on Saturday has revealed a significant number of spoiled votes were cast in the election, with 213,738 invalid ballots representing a tenfold increase on the last presidential election.

Addressing the assembled crowd after being declared the winner, Ms Connolly said: “I will be a president who listens and reflects and who speaks when it’s necessary.

“I will be a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality, a voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change, and a voice that recognises the tremendous work being done the length and breadth of the country.”

“Our whole mantra during this campaign was that we can shape a new republic together, and we can use our voices for those who haven’t the ability, or for whom the circumstances don’t allow it.

“But my message is, use your voice in every way you can, because our public and democracy needs constructive questioning and, together, we can shape a new republic that values everybody, that values and champions diversity and that takes confidence in our own identity, our Irish language, our English language, and new people who have come to our country.

“I would be an inclusive president for all of you, and I regard it as an absolute honour.”

Outgoing President Michael D Higgins said he had rang Ms Connolly to congratulate her.

“I congratulated the President-elect on her election as the 10th President of Ireland on what is a momentous day for her and her family,” he said.

“The President-elect will have the full support of this office as she prepares for her inauguration next month.”

Over 1.6 million people cast their vote in the 2025 presidential election, representing a turnout of 46%.

Ms Connolly was elected on the first count, winning 914,143 first-preference votes with a quota of 721,350.

When spoilt votes were excluded, Ms Humphreys won 29% of first preference votes, while Mr Gavin, who withdrew from campaigning, won 7% first preference votes.

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin and deputy premier Simon Harris, congratulated Ms Connolly, who has been a critic of their actions in government in the past.

Mr Martin said: “Congratulations to President-elect Catherine.

“What an outstanding honour that has been bestowed upon her by the people of Ireland.

“The people are sovereign in our democracy, we have one of the oldest democracies in the world, and it’s something we cherish very much indeed.

“And the people have spoken resoundingly today. They’ve given Catherine a tremendous majority and a very clear mandate.”

He said he looked forward to working with Ms Connolly and also paid tribute to the other candidates, including his Fianna Fail party’s candidate Jim Gavin.

Addressing Dublin Castle, Ms Humphreys thanked her team, Fine Gael and those who voted for her.

She congratulated Catherine Connolly saying: “I know Catherine will be a president for all of us.”

“Catherine will be my president, and I really want to wish her well.”

Mr Harris, whose Fine Gael party ran Ms Humphreys as their candidate, paid tribute to her for her grace, determination and decency.

“The great thing about this country is we live in an enduring democracy,” he said.

“We have elections, we go out of hammer and tongs, and then we come together as a country proudly by the winner of the election.”