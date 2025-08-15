Spate of 5G mast attacks impacting hospital communications – police
In the latest incident, detectives have appealed for witnesses and information after an arson attack on a mast in Poleglass on Thursday.
There have been a number of similar incidents in recent months. The majority have been in west Belfast, although an incident earlier this week occurred in the south of the city.
A PSNI statement said: “We received a report at around 8.40pm on Thursday August 14 of a 5G mast fire in the Glen Road area.
“Officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who safely extinguished the fire.
“This is the latest in a series of attacks on 5G masts in the area, which we know are of great concern and cause significant disruption to the local community.
“These attacks are having a damaging impact on individuals, businesses and vital services.
“Hospitals that are affected are experiencing communication difficulties in contacting patients and managing critical on-call arrangements, and members of the public – particularly those who are vulnerable – are being left in a position where they are unable to make emergency calls or contact family.”
The statement said the force is continuing to take the spate of attacks seriously.
It added: “Detectives are actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry and we remain committed to identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.
“We remain of the belief that there are individuals with knowledge that could assist us in identifying those responsible for these attacks and, once again, are appealing to the public to help us by coming forward with any information they may have.
“Any information, no matter how inconsequential it may seem, is important and could be crucial in helping us identify those responsible and stopping these attacks.”
Sinn Fein councillor Ronan McLaughlin said the attacks on 5G masts are “having a detrimental impact on our communities”.
He added: “That these arsonists feel comfortable carrying out these acts in broad daylight on a main road is deeply concerning, and is an indictment of the lack of action taken to date.
“With poor connectivity now common in west Belfast, there is a real risk lives could be lost because of weak phone signal.
“It’s time for those involved to face justice and be taken off our streets.”
On Wednesday night a fire was started at a 5G mast in the Annadale Embankment area of south Belfast.