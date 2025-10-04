At the height of Storm Amy’s ferocious winds and high seas yesterday afternoon, Coleraine Coastguard was called to Portstewart Harbour amid concerns for a group of young people seen leaping from rocks into the water.

The behaviour, known as tombstoning, involves jumping from a height into the sea - a practice that has been repeatedly condemned by safety experts for its unpredictability and life-threatening risks.

In a statement on Facebook, Coastguard officers described the actions as “very foolish,” particularly given the treacherous weather conditions brought by Storm Amy.

A spokesperson for Coleraine Coastguard said: “These young persons did not appreciate the danger they were putting themselves in and the dangers experienced by those tasked to help them.”

Strong winds at Portstewart Harbour on Friday. (Photo: Coleraine Coastguard FB page)

Responding to the incident, local councillor Alderman Richard Stewart said: “Reckless and irresponsible behaviour at Portstewart Harbour today put lives at risk. Tombstoning during Storm Amy was beyond foolish — not only endangering those involved, but also our Coastguard teams who had to respond. Their safety should never be compromised by such actions.”

Members of the public also voiced their dismay at the behaviour, with Deborah Boyd posting: “If they don't care about their own lives they should at least think about the emergency services that will be called out to them.”